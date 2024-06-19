CLIMATE: Record temperatures recorded at night in St Martin and St Barth | FAXINFO

Since the beginning of June, Martinique, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy have been affected by severe heat, day and night!

All these islands are experiencing record temperatures: values ​​are 5 to 8°C above seasonal averages during the day, often over 30°C.

But it is the nighttime temperatures which are the most abnormal, with many records broken. In fact, it has never been so hot at night in June since weather records began: 28,7°C in Saint-Martin, 27,9°C in Saint-Barthélemy, 28,7 °C in Le Robert and 26,5°C in Fort-de-France in Martinique (i.e. values ​​4 to 5°C above average).

According to forecasts, this very hot air mass will persist for several more days, with new records likely to be broken by the end of June. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/climat-des-records-de-temperatures-enregistres-la-nuit-a-st-martin-et-st-barth/