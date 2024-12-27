COMPETITION: 2024 Pie, Pudding and Punch Competition Standings | FAXINFO

The Christmas festivities began on December 20th with a bang with the traditional Saint-Martin pie, pudding and punch competition.

Composed of Thierry GOMBS, Adélaïde BROOKS, Vernicia BROOKS and Nadicka STEPHEN, the official jury took the time of the tasting to rate the creations and decide between the participants in the hall of the Collectivité.

For the competition of realization of traditional Christmas pies, Alesha CONNER, Ashanta DANIEL and Marie Danis PATRICK participated in joy and good humor. And in the final ranking, it was Ashanta DANIEL who won first place, followed by Alesha CONNER and Marie-Danis PATRICK.

For the competition of sweet potato pudding (sweet potato pudding), three participants competed: Valérie BOUFFEL, Ashanta DANIEL and Marie Danis PATRICK and it was once again Ashanta DANIEL who distinguished herself in first place. Marie-Danis PATRICK climbed onto the second step of the podium, and Valérie BOUFFEL the third.

The achievement of Guavaberry Punch brought together 5 participants: Brigitte CARTY, Ashanta DANIEL, Dorothé DESBONNE, Rudolphe FAROUILLE and Nilka LAKE. It was the latter who won the first prize. Brigitte CARTY finished second, Ashanta DANIEL third.

Initially scheduled for last Saturday, the awards ceremony will be held next Monday at 11am at the Hôtel de la Collectivité, as well as the results of the Christmas tree challenge. Well done to everyone! _VX

