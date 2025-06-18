COURT: Referral for a case of sexual assault on minors | FAXINFO

ZF, a 20-year-old man who has been under judicial supervision since December 2024, appeared on Tuesday, June 11, 2025, at the Saint-Martin Local Court for particularly serious offenses. His actions involved sexual assaults on two minors, one under the age of 15 and the other under the age of 18.

The France Victimes 978 association was present at the hearing to represent the victims, two sisters, both entangled in a controlling relationship with the perpetrator. ZF, a young employee at a local grocery store who spoke a foreign language, met FP, the older sister of the siblings, aged 17. He then began a relationship with her, which was consenting to the nature of the relationship. However, over the months, this bond became extremely toxic and gave the defendant power over the young woman. Through loving words, he managed to insidiously force her to have regular sexual relations, which the young woman began to increasingly dread.

One night, while the defendant was present at the victims' home due to the absence of their parents, he went down to the kitchen and attacked the younger sister, a minor under 15 years old.

Given the seriousness of the facts, the jury tries to understand: the defendant suffered a serious head injury at the age of 8, leaving him with after-effects which remain undetermined to this day but which could play a role in his psychological and relational functioning.

The case was finally adjourned until December 2025, as the defendant's lack of language proficiency required the use of a certified translator and the request for expert medical advice in Paris. Case to be continued. _L.A.

