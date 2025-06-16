COURT: Repeat thief sentenced to 20 months in prison | FAXINFO

A 37-year-old man, already sentenced to prison until 2033, has been sentenced to an additional 20 months in prison.

On Thursday, June 12, JH, the defendant, already in detention, appeared in the Saint-Martin court by videoconference.

Summoned for two cases that occurred between May 8 and June 25, 2024, he will not say a word during the entire session and will not answer any questions from the president of the court.

In total, 7 victims were involved, but MG was the only one present at the hearing. “He broke into my house during the night and took my set of keys, which included the keys to my house and my car. Then he stole my car,” MG explained. Shortly after, the vehicle was found, and inside, JH’s genetic fingerprints were found.

Arrested last October, he once again remained silent throughout the investigation. This attitude, combined with his criminal record, posed no difficulty for the prosecutor in extending his prison sentence.

Indeed, having already been convicted 15 times between 2011 and 2025 for armed robbery, felony threats, sexual assault, drug use, and driving without a license, JH has committed a series of crimes of all kinds. The presiding judge agrees with the prosecutor and sentences the defendant to an additional 20 months in prison.

Given the heavy expenses incurred by MG following the theft of her vehicle and the post-traumatic stress from which she is currently suffering, she will rule on the moral and material damages suffered on 4 November. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-un-voleur-multirecidiviste-condamne-a-20-mois-demprisonnement/