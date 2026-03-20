CULTURE: The Garden of Poets returns to the rhythm of jazz in Friar’s Bay | FAXINFO

On the occasion of the World Poetry Day, established by UNESCO, the Collectivity of Saint-Martin invites the public to the 22nd edition of the “Poetry Garden”, this Saturday, March 21st at 18pm, at the Silk Cotton Estate in Friar’s Bay. Under the theme “Rhythms & Jazz”, the event will pay tribute to Lady Ruby Bute.



In one natural setting conducive to inspiration, poetry will combine with music to offer an immersive evening and accessible to everyone. True a break from stressThis art form encourages the expression of emotions, stimulates creativity, and invites a sensitive listening to the world.

La evening, freewill begin at 18 p.m. with musical entertainment and the visit to the art galleryfollowed by welcoming remarks and a tribute delivered by Lady Ruby Bute’s daughter. early passages of poets will follow one another from 18:45 pm, before a musical performance of the artist SwéA second poetry reading is scheduled for 20 p.m., before the official speeches and another musical interlude with Joanita, until the scheduled closing at 22 p.m.

Several voices from the local scene The following will be featured: Tamara Groenevelt, Audrey Claxton (“Sabysoualouiga”), Léon Noël, Lucinda Audain (“Larich”), Safiyya Chance, Valérie Vial, Alexandra Viotty (“Yellow Guavaberry”), Dania Amacin (“Dhanyjah”), Sabrina Charville, and Melissa Fleming (“One Young Poet”). Young Maya Scantleberry will also perform a poem by Lady Ruby Bute as a tribute.

Led by the Department of Cultural Affairs, “The Garden of Poets” aims to promote creativity and to promote talent of the territory, while inviting the public to rediscovering the richness of poetic languageThe event will take place tomorrow evening at 18 p.m. at the Lady Ruby Silk Cotton Estate in Friar’s Bay, for an evening dedicated to sharing and artistic expression.

Info: 0590 87 50 04 (Ext. 1343) – directionactionculturelle@com-saint-martin.fr





See as well : https://www.faxinfo.fr/culture-la-poesie-celebree-en-plein-air/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-le-jardin-des-poetes-revient-au-rythme-du-jazz-a-friars-bay/