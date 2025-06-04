CULTURE / When dance tells the story of life: the sensory odyssey of “Time Lapse” | FAXINFO

There are shows that are moving, not because they tell a story, but because they let you experience it, intensely, in every fiber of your body. “Time Lapse,” the new creation by the company Ö and Co, led by choreographer Peggy Oulerich, belongs to this rare category.

For three sold-out performances, the walls of the Théâtre de la Chapelle disappeared. All that remained was the breath of time, the imprint of emotions, and the collective beating of the spectators' hearts, swept away in a whirlwind of beauty, humanity, and truth. Time Lapse didn't just captivate its audience. It transformed them.

Conceived in 22 tableaux, “Time Lapse” opens with a powerful image: Peggy Oulerich, seen from behind, hourglass in hand, motionless, while the dancers invade the room to an electrifying Michael Jackson remix. They emerge between the rows, position themselves on the steps of the theater, and dance as if it were the last time. An explosion of euphoria ripples through the room when Peggy sketches the first gestures of a choreography immediately taken up by an audience in osmosis.

Immersion is immediate, the tone is set. It will be 1 hour and 20 minutes of creative excitement, wonder, and thrills.

Led by more than forty dancers of all ages, the show embraces the cycles of life and time. Between carelessness and maturity, Peggy Oulerich deconstructs the codes of society, weaves together generations, and reveals, painting after painting, an intense, intimate work, rendered authentic by the rough edges of living art and the vagaries of life. Certain scenes, like the one with the mirror between childhood and adulthood, are moving in their symbolic power. They say the devil is in the details, but in “Time Lapse,” it is the genius that resides there: every gesture, every look, every breath exudes choreographic intelligence and raw emotion.

In this work, which fully embraces the milestone of fifty, the choreographer asserts her vision with a new maturity.

She dares to use musical loops, even if it means disturbing the audience. She creates spaces of freedom for her dancers, pushes them to sublimate their creativity, and it shows. On stage, it's pure life. A slap. A caress. A slap. A caress.

A grand finale, like an echo of the beginning, with the audience on their feet, dancing in unison with Peggy, her troupe, and Audrey Duputié's Apatrides, who came to reinforce an already electrified audience. Like a loop. And if "Time Lapse" was born from a need to pause, to take stock of the past in order to better envision the future, it managed, for a moment, to suspend time. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-quand-la-danse-raconte-la-vie-lodyssee-sensorielle-de-time-lapse/