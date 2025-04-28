DRUG TRAFFICKING: More than 1,6 tons of drugs intercepted in the Caribbean Sea | FAXINFO

In one week, the Royal Netherlands Navy ship HNLMS Groningen intercepted three drug shipments in the Caribbean region, thus preventing the circulation of 1 kilos of narcoticsThe operations, carried out on April 4, 5 and 9, have just been made public.

On April 4, a Caribbean Coast Guard patrol plane spotted a suspicious boat. The NH90 helicopter and two speedboats from the Groningen were immediately deployed. Despite stop signals and warning shots, the traffickers attempted to flee, throwing bales of cargo into the sea. Their boat's outboard engines were eventually disabled from the air. The result: 921 kg of marijuana seized by American and Dutch forces.

Less than 24 hours later, a second boat was intercepted in a similar manner, resulting in the seizure of 342 kg of cocaineFinally, on April 9, a third operation allowed the confiscation of 145 kg of marijuana and 245 kg of cocaine.

These seizures were handed over to the U.S. Coast Guard. Since arriving at the station in late January, the Groningen has intercepted more than 5 tons of drugs in total. The vessel alternates its counter-trafficking missions with the American and Caribbean coast guards. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/narcotrafic-plus-de-16-tonne-de-drogue-interceptee-en-mer-des-caraibes/