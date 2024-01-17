EDUCATION: Start of the “ME without screens” campaign | FAXINFO

At the initiative of Harry Christophe, Vice-Rector, head of the National Education Department of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, and in collaboration with the State and Community services, a prevention and information on the risks linked to screen addiction and deviant content was launched this Monday, January 15 until February 9. Objective: to make students, parents and the entire educational community aware of the dangers posed by the misuse of phones and other connected devices.

Alongside Dr Cyril Clavel, National Education doctor, Olivier Beaufour, project manager for the Education service of the Northern Islands and Dominique Louisy, 3rd vice-president of the Community in charge of Human Development, Harry Christophe presented the campaign that is particularly close to his heart on the dangers of the abusive use of telephones and social networks among young people: “the ME without screens”. From January 15 until February 9, numerous prevention and awareness actions will be carried out in the various schools in the region and on the sister island of Saint-Barthélemy for the attention of students, parents and the together the educational community to fight against this real scourge of modern times.

No phones at school!

As a reminder, since August 6, 2018 with reference to article L511-5, the use of a mobile phone or any other electronic communications terminal equipment by a student is prohibited in nursery schools, elementary schools and schools. colleges and during any activity related to teaching which takes place outside their premises, with the exception of circumstances, in particular educational uses, and places in which the internal regulations expressly authorize it. The use of the telephone is also prohibited during activities related to teaching which take place outside the establishment (in particular in the gymnasium). The Ministry of Education estimates that “the use of mobile phones can seriously harm the quality of listening and concentration (…), its use is at the origin of a significant part of incivility and disruption within establishments (…)” and it can “stimulate lust, racketeering, theft between comrades”. He adds that it “reduces the quality of collective life, although it is essential for the development of students (…), can be a vector of “cyberharassment” and facilitates “access to violent images, particularly pornographic images, for young people, means of the Internet.

On the other hand, in high school, it is more open: the use of the telephone can be authorized, limited or prohibited depending on the location and circumstances. The rules are set out in the internal regulations of the establishment where the student is registered. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-debut-de-la-campagne-le-moi-sans-ecrans/