EDUCATION: Students from the Robert Weinum High School made aware of the preservation of the environment on the island | FAXINFO

On the occasion of the eco-delegates' cohesion day on October 17, 2023, the students of the Robert Weinum high school benefited from a day immersion on environmental themes.

The day began with a walk on the Grandes Cayes trail with the coastal conservatory. A picnic offered by the Community was shared by the students, on Galion beach in the presence of the vice-president, Bernadette Davis.

During this picnic, the TWS company explained the means implemented for the management of sargassum algae, an increasingly significant natural pollution.

It was then the turn of the RCR association to raise students' awareness of the historical heritage of Galion beach, in particular the exploitation of the salt pond for the production of salt. The students were able to observe the direct impact of Hurricane Irma (2017) with the erosion of the coastline of the mouth of the bay.

At the end of the day, the Community welcomed the students in the deliberations room, for a presentation of the activities of the Ecological Transition Department.

Energy transition, water cycle, heritage and biodiversity, urban cleanliness, management of green spaces, circular economy and waste, the topics of discussion were rich.

The vice-president, Bernadette Davis officially presented batteries collected for homes and waste sorting Memo stickers to each student.

The Community plans to distribute the sorting memos to all students in Saint-Martin.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-les-eleves-du-lycee-robert-weinum-sensibilises-a-la-preservation-de-lenvironnement-sur-lile/