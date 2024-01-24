EMPLOYMENT: France Travail organizes the 6th edition of Digital Careers Week | FAXINFO

France Travail and its partners are organizing the 22th national digital careers week from January 26 to 2024, 6 across the country in order to publicize training and careers in the sector and facilitate company recruitment.

The objective? Give candidates the keys to their professional future to orient themselves, quickly become operational and thus meet the growing recruitment needs in the digital sector. A sector of the future, the digital sector represents growing hiring potential. In 2022, more than 200 job offers in digital professions in Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin were posted on pole-emploi.fr (up 50% compared to 2022) and more than 300 training entries were received. place. IT and office maintenance, animation and creation of multimedia sites, IT studies and development, etc.

These professions are the most requested by companies and the most sought after by candidates in the sector. During this 6th edition, more than 20 events and activities will be offered by the France Travail Guadeloupe & Iles du Nord agencies and partners, remotely or in person, throughout the territory. The whole challenge is to facilitate meetings between professionals in the sector and job seekers, and to act in favor of digital inclusion: webinars, workshops on tools and services, discoveries of professions, presentation of training, etc.

Program :

Wednesday January 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Saint-Martin: Immersion in the journalism and audiovisual professions within the IOTV company

