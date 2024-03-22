ENVIRONMENT: Cleaning operation at La Belle Créole this Sunday, March 24 | FAXINFO

After celebrating its 5th anniversary last month, the Clean St Martin association continues its momentum with a new monthly cleaning session this Sunday morning March 24 at Belle Créole.

The motto does not change for this Sunday cleaning operation which will begin at 8:30 a.m.: everyone is welcome, young and old alike, with as much motivation as ever to make the territory of Saint-Martin cleaner. This Sunday, March 24 in the morning, the Clean St Martin team of volunteers will remove the waste located at Belle Créole (see the attached map to help you find your way). The meeting is set at the entrance to the path which leads to the abandoned hotel site in order to restore the wild and immaculate beauty of the surroundings of yesteryear. The members of the association will be waiting for you there from 8:30 a.m. The cleaning session will end around 11 a.m. around a snack and a drink, offered by the association, to give young and old participants a good dose of energy after the effort and share a typical moment of conviviality monthly sessions organized by Clean St Martin. Volunteers are invited to bring a water bottle, bring sun protection (cap, sun cream) and a pair of gloves. If you do not have one, the association will make one available. This is not the first time that Clean St Martin has tackled waste collection on the Belle Créole site, the call is launched to as many people as possible to participate in next Sunday's event and cover as many ground. See you this Sunday, March 24 at 8:30 a.m. Keep SXM Clean! _VX

Facebook: Clean St Martin Association

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-operation-de-nettoyage-a-la-belle-creole-ce-dimanche-24-mars/