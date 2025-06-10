ENVIRONMENT / Sargassum: no respite in sight for the Northern Islands | FAXINFO

In its pelagic sargassum stranding monitoring and forecast bulletin for the Nord islands released on June 6, Météo France maintains the risk of seaweed stranding for Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy as high.

Despite anomalies in satellite data processing, the latest images confirm the presence of rafts of sargassum at sea, approaching the coast. The area around the Northern Islands remains heavily populated, with active proliferation offshore, particularly to the east of the territories.

The rafts, mostly small, continue to drift toward shorelines exposed to the east to east-northeast flow. The strandings, often repeated, are not expected to diminish in the next two weeks. According to regional forecasts, the Atlantic is still saturated with algae, and their proliferation remains significant.

In the medium term, no improvement is expected. Sargassum activity could even intensify during the month of June. We will likely have to wait until August, or even September, to observe a significant drop in arrivals. _Vx

