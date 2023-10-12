FESTIVITIES: Registrations open for the Christmas decorations competition | FAXINFO

Do you like to make the magic of Christmas sparkle? The Tourist Office invites you to participate in the 2023 Christmas decorations competition to make Saint-Martin shine brightly!

The Christmas lights which flourish in the four corners of the island, a real wonder for young and old, constitute a real asset for our destination during the festive period. The Tourist Office wishes to cultivate the Christmas spirit by inviting you to bring this local tradition to life, a source of cohesion and conviviality for the community. It is also a magnificent tourist boost which will invite the population and our visitors to take the time to discover decorated houses and boats!

A jury and prizes

The Christmas decoration competition is open to all residents of Saint-Martin (French part), and reserved for individuals. Registrations, free, are open from September 1 to November 24 at noon. Only one application per person will be allowed. Three prizes, from first to third place, will be awarded in each of the two categories: house or apartment, and boats. In addition, a “special tradition” prize and the “public favorite” prize will also be awarded. Candidates will be evaluated by a jury between November 24 and December 5. Find the registration form on the Tourist Office website (www.st-martin.org) and if necessary, do not hesitate to contact the information points. Please note that members of the jury are not authorized to participate in the Christmas decoration competition. Entries will be judged on the following criteria: presentation – general appearance – layout; decorations – use of color, shape and composition – variety and repetition – sound and light theme; creativity – innovation – originality; welcome received; overall impression. Let your creativity shine and contribute to the enchantment of Christmas

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-ouverture-des-inscriptions-pour-le-concours-des-decorations-de-noel/