FOOTBALL: Election of the Board of Directors of the Saint-Martin Football League | FAXINFO

The election of the League Council of the Saint-Martin Football League will take place during the General Assembly on Sunday, November 10, 2024. The call for applications for this election is open from September 20, 2024 to October 12, 2024, at midnight.

All applications must be sent by email to the League, for the attention of the Electoral Operations Supervisory Commission, at the following address:

ctsoe@saintmartinfootball.org. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-election-du-comite-directeur-de-la-ligue-de-football-saint-martin/