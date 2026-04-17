FOOTBALL: Junior Stars triumphs in the VYV Cup regional final | FAXINFO

On Sunday, April 12, the Thelbert Carti stadium was the scene of the The highly anticipated final of the VYV Cup, pitting the favorite Junior Stars against the St Louis Stars team.



After a one-sided match, the Junior Stars secured a resounding victory over the A resounding 6-0 victoryA resounding victory that allows them to get their ticket to represent Saint-Martin during the Antilles-Guyane final phase which will take place in

Martinique, from April 28th to May 3rd. This competition will bring together the winning clubs from Saint-Martin, Guadeloupe, Martinique, and French Guiana. It should be noted that the last edition was won by Golden Lion of Saint-Joseph, a club from Martinique. The grand VYV Cup final is already scheduled for the May 2.

Following the match, the president of the football league, Aristide Conner, launched an appeal for mobilization: “All of Saint-Martin must be behind this Junior Stars team. so that they can bring us back a result.”

For his part, Junior Stars captain Noha Mauvais expressed his team’s determination: “We came to win the final and we did what was necessary. Now, we hope to win a victory in Martinique because we’ve already competed in several VYV Cups without bringing the title home. So that will be our objective.”

Buoyed by this convincing victory, the Junior Stars now approach this regional event with the ambition to take the next step and finally add their name to the competition’s list of winners.



Results

Junior Stars 6 – St Louis Stars 0

Akim Arrondell – 2 goals

Camilo Neiva – 2 goals

Andre Richardson – 1 goal

Raheim Fleming – 1 goal

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-junior-stars-triomphe-en-finale-regionale-de-la-coupe-vyv/