LOCAL LIFE: The United Women Book Club Association, pioneer of Literary Excellence on the Island | FAXINFO

The United Women Book Club Association recently met to form its first Board of Directors, a historic moment that places UWBC as the island's premier Book Club Association. The board members were unanimously elected by twenty-two members, marking a significant step in the club's evolution.

The founder and president, Danielle Chance, expressed her satisfaction with the club's journey since its creation alongside its thirty-two members from all backgrounds. “Seeing how far we have come fills me with immense joy,” she emphasizes.

Although UWBC has operated as a book club for eight years, its core mission has always extended beyond the traditional reading experience. President D. Chance outlined the club’s aspirations: “We aim to make a lasting impact on society by breaking down boundaries and fostering inclusiveness through diverse reading choices. Collaboration with other literary groups is crucial as we strive to develop a vibrant reading community.”

She also highlighted the essential role of literature as a cornerstone of personal growth, knowledge and empathy. Recognizing the transformative power of reading to stimulate minds and bridge gaps in understanding, she expressed her commitment to passionately lead the association towards new horizons.

United by their shared love of books and dedication to the written word, UWBC is prepared to lead with clarity, rigor and passion. The organization's vision is to empower individuals, one book at a time.

The United Women Book Club invites the island community to join in celebrating this milestone of literary excellence. A membership link will be sent to anyone interested in becoming a member.

New members of the board of directors:

– President/Founder: Danielle Chance

– Vice-President: Melba Westcott

– Vice President of Marketing: Fabienne Chance

– Secretary : Safiyya Chance

– Assistant Secretary: Luciana Vierra

– Treasurer: Kalawanti Dookhie

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vie-locale-lassociation-united-women-book-club-pionniere-de-lexcellence-litteraire-sur-lile/