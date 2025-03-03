MAD EVENTS lights up the Green Zone for the Heineken Regatta 2025! | FAXINFO

From March 6 to 9, Saint-Martin comes alive with the 45th edition of the Heineken Regatta, a world-renowned nautical event bringing together more than 20000 visitors and crews from 37 countries.

Between spectacular regattas and exceptional parties, this event perfectly embodies its slogan: Serious Fun. For the first time, MAD EVENTS is taking control of the Green Zone by offering four unmissable evenings that will make the island vibrate from sunrise to sunset.

An explosive program over four days

On Thursday, March 6, the opening night will be held at the Nowhere Special & Yacht Club, offering a festive and free immersion with a 100% local lineup. This first event will set the tone for a weekend that promises to be unforgettable.

On Friday, March 7, the Green Zone reaches its peak with a night under the stars at Bikini Beach, one of the most iconic spots in Saint-Martin. OSOCITY, an international DJ followed by millions of fans, will be on the decks for a fiery show, accompanied by local artists King Kembe, Classy D, Maestro, Wiwi and Big Boss. A unique experience between sand, music and starry skies.

On Saturday, March 8, Lotus Nightclub will become the temple of partying with an explosive DJ set. Local talents Shawty, BB Bad, Maestro, Wiwi and Eyedol will heat up the atmosphere before the arrival of DJ Nano, one of the most influential artists on the American scene.

Finally, on Sunday, March 9, an exclusive Sunset Party at Rainforest Adventures will close the event in style. Nestled at the top of the island, this exceptional setting will host a first 100% house evening of MAD EVENTS with Calum, Vito, Owlish and Chastity Ashley. Deep, house and techno will be there for an immersive experience in a magical atmosphere.

Whether you are a sailing enthusiast, a music lover or a die-hard party animal, this 2025 edition promises to be memorable. Book your tickets on Sparta and get ready to experience a unique moment in the heart of Saint-Martin!

Info: Instagram: @madevents.sxm

Facebook: Mad Events Sxm

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/mad-events-enflamme-la-green-zone-pour-la-heineken-regatta-2025/