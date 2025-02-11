MEDALS: Two exceptional women decorated before the departure of Prefect Berton | FAXINFO

Last Wednesday, February 5, during his farewell party, Prefect Vincent Berton paid tribute to two remarkable Saint-Martinoises by presenting them with honorary distinctions.

Evelyne Fleming, a key figure in the artistic and educational world, was decorated with the Legion of Honor for her commitment to youth and culture.

His work through dance, song and theatre has helped to spread the values ​​of the Republic and secularism across the country.

Sonia Roy-Belleplaine, writer, poet and painter, was awarded the title of Knight of the National Order of Merit. Her talent and commitment to all generations, particularly in disadvantaged schools and neighborhoods as well as at Bethany Home, were recognized.

After reciting a poem in honour of the prefect, she addressed these words to him: "You will always remain a child of this country".

In an emotional speech, Vincent Berton expressed his deep gratitude to Saint-Martin, emphasizing the unique identity of the territory and the spirit of solidarity of its inhabitants. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/medailles-deux-femmes-dexception-decorees-avant-le-depart-du-prefet-berton/