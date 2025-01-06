MICRO-TROTTOIR / Would you like to take up the Dry January 2025 challenge? | FAXINFO

Dry January 2025 has started! Every year, people around the world take on the challenge of a dry January to start the year. Are you up for the challenge?

Marvin (mason) : I admit that I have never done it yet but I think it's a good thing. It can't hurt! We talked about it with my darling, we would be ready to do it together, it should be easier. It must not be easy to change your habits and reflexes but I will at least try! In any case, I am not waiting for January to take a break from alcohol, I already do it from time to time.

Irma (trader): I've never heard of Dry January. But, I like the concept, so I say yes! I already drink very little so I know I could do it. I also know that alcohol damages the liver so if you stop drinking completely for a few weeks, it should strengthen your immune system. I've also heard that you can lose weight more easily, it's perfect after the holidays!

Keith (an accountant) : Look, right now I'm on vacation so if I do it, it's when I get back. I often check if I have a wedding, a trip or a birthday in my diary before I take on this kind of challenge. Also, I've done it several times before but at other times of the year. Personally, after a few days without drinking alcohol, I already notice that I sleep much better and that I am more energetic when I wake up.

Interview by LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-aimeriez-vous-relever-le-defi-du-dry-january-2025/