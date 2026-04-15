PUBLIC WORKS / Morne Valois: a night worksite to modernize public lighting | FAXINFO

Public lighting network reconstruction work is underway on the Morne Valois road. Started on April 13th, the work concerns the section linking the Agrément roundabout to Grand-Case and aims to improve visibility and safety for road users.



The project, entrusted to Eiffage Énergie Systèmes, began with a survey of existing installations. Trenching work is scheduled to start on April 20th and is expected to last two months, with completion anticipated by mid-June.

To minimize daytime traffic disruptions, work is carried out exclusively at night, between 7:30 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. Safety measures have been implemented in the area, including a speed limit of 30 km/h near the construction site.

Motorists are urged to be extra vigilant, avoiding overtaking and parking near the construction site. These improvements are part of a sustainable road infrastructure upgrade aimed at improving traffic flow on this busy route.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/travaux-publics-morne-valois-un-chantier-de-nuit-pour-moderniser-leclairage-public/