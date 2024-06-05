Release of the magazine and program EURO 2024 by Faxinfo: everything you need to know about the Euro | FAXINFO

We announced in a previous article the imminent release of our magazine “Special Euro 2024” bringing together all the news from the European Nations Championship and much more. This is done in its digital version available today while awaiting its printed release in the coming days which will be available everywhere.

Below is the entire editorial on page 2. Do not hesitate to leaf through this EURO 2024 magazine today and take note of the next matches of your favorite team. The French team and the Dutch team are in the same group this year (D) and their meeting is planned… to discover in this magazine.

You can also start playing prediction competitions in this digital version by clicking on the various QR codes.

Extract from the editorial of the magazine “EURO 2024” by Faxinfo

After the success of our 2018 and 2022 World Cup magazines, Faxinfo has decided to present this “EURO 2024” version to you.

This program in English and French is intended for the entire population of our island. He will be your guide from June 14 until the final on July 14 in Berlin.

You will find everything you need to know as well as QUIZZES to play with friends and family and prediction competitions with prizes to be won such as a plane ticket, a smartphone, a printer, vouchers and more. Scan the QR codes sometimes hidden in certain advertisements with your smartphone to participate.

So are you all ready for a great EURO 2024?

At Faxinfo we are!

Click on the image to access the EURO 2024 magazine by Faxinfo

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sortie-du-magazine-et-programme-euro-2024-by-faxinfo-tout-savoir-sur-leuro/