Spotlight 2025: The living room that breaks free from walls | FAXINFO

Last Saturday, local professionals shared their expertise and presented their flagship products at the Spotlight 2025 trade show, organized by the CCISM.

Around forty exhibitors, coming from all over the Antilles, met on rue de la République, from 9 a.m. to 22 p.m.

For his 5th edition, Spotlight welcomed regulars of the show but also new participants.

Clarisse Cabit, from the south of Martinique, presents her company Body Glow, founded last April: “Having endometriosis, I offer natural solutions for those who suffer from bloating, pain or even anxiety.”

Alexandra Malinur also presents her creations to locals for the first time. 10 years ago, she launched Mad Lady, specializing in leather goods and accessories, in Guadeloupe: “I was fed up with being an employee and I had just given birth to my second baby. I started making baby accessories and it worked. So, I decided to make them for everyone.”

On the Saint-Martin side, Joy Carty, co-founder of Soualiga Slangs, highlights local culture and more specifically Saint-Martin English. It is thanks to Spotlight that the company, created in 2020, has built a reputation: “This show is a must for entrepreneurs in the region. Every year, we organize our vacations around the event!” The day's results? Despite a moderate attendance, it remained lively and engaging from morning to night. _LM

