STREET INTERVIEW / Throwing your waste in the bin: a reflex for everyone? | FAXINFO

As announced in our previous edition, the Local Authority and the eco-organization Alcome have entered into an agreement to reduce the number of cigarette butts in the area. But how can we counteract citizens' bad habits?

Micanel (painter): In the Bible, it says that if you damage the Earth, you also damage yourself. So, as soon as I have some rubbish to throw away, I look for a bin to put it in. I'm not going to leave it on the ground, it's not clean. When I see some people throw their cigarette butts on the ground when there's a bin a few meters away, I find it very selfish but I don't say anything.

Niquita (student): I'm from a generation that's aware that we need to protect our planet, so I've always been careful not to leave anything on the ground. There are so many solutions instead of throwing things away without thinking. At worst, you can use your bag or your pockets until you find a trash can. But, in the city, if you make a little effort, you can always find trash cans nearby.

Samuel (construction worker): I regularly use the trash cans. For me, the worst thing is the cigarette butts and cans you find on the beaches. After barbecues, people usually leave a pile of trash behind. We should move the trash cans closer to the beaches to encourage people to use them instead of traveling miles to find one.

