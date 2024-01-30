The population census continues until February 24 | FAXINFO

Each year, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) and the local authorities organize the census of people living in mainland France and in the Overseas Departments and Communities.

If you are one of the households selected this year, census takers from the Collectivity of Saint-Martin will come to your home during this period. You will identify them using their official card. Your responses will remain confidential and will be transmitted to INSEE to establish strictly anonymous statistics, in accordance with the laws that protect your privacy. Thank you for giving a warm welcome to the COM enumerators!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/le-recensement-de-la-population-se-poursuit-jusquau-24-fevrier/