UNUSUAL: 700 bottles of Caribbean rum recovered after a year under the sea in Brittany | FAXINFO

In the Bay of Saint-Malo, Brittany, 700 bottles of aged Caribbean rum were brought to the surface last May, after a year of immersion at a depth of fifteen meters. This experimental underwater aging process is being carried out by the Immersion Association, already known for its wine experiments.

This dynamic aging method, influenced by currents, tides, and constant temperature, significantly alters the aromatic profile of the spirits. The rum gains in roundness and smoothness, with more pronounced notes depending on the vintage: toasted for some, floral or vegetal for others. The goal is to explore new taste possibilities using pure juice rums from Guadeloupe, Martinique, or Réunion.

At the same time, 900 new bottles were immersed for a future vintage, proof of the growing interest in this aging method.

The bottles, fresh from the water, are available online at armateursderhum.fr and at partner wine merchants in Saint-Malo and Dinan. Expect to pay €89,90 for a bottle or €179,90 for a comparative tasting box. A limited edition, with flavors from the open sea.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/insolite-700-bouteilles-de-rhum-antillais-repechees-apres-un-an-sous-la-mer-en-bretagne/