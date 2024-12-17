UNUSUAL / Landes: a special decree for the visit of Santa Claus | FAXINFO

In Bretagne-de-Marsan, near Mont-de-Marsan (Landes), the magic of Christmas is being organized seriously! This year, to ensure that the distribution of gifts goes off without a hitch, a rather special decree has just been issued by the mayor: Santa Claus and his sleigh are officially authorized to fly over the town between December 24 at 20 p.m. and December 25 at 5 a.m.

The instructions are clear: all roofs are declared priority landing zones for the famous gift-deliverer's sleigh. But be careful, Santa Claus is asked to maneuver silently so as not to disturb the sleep of good children. The reindeer, for their part, will be entitled to a few privileges. Since they need energy for their long night of work, children are invited to leave carrots, apples or even a handful of hay near the tree. A little sweet note or a drawing will also please Santa's faithful companions. Finally, for well-deserved breaks, the reindeer will be able to park on designated green spaces, where they will have the right to rest and graze in peace. An initiative full of poetry, which shows that even in the seriousness of municipal decrees, the magic of Christmas has its place. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/insolite-landes-un-arrete-special-pour-le-passage-du-pere-noel/