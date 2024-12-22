UNUSUAL: Santa Claus and his reindeer fly in a paraglider near Angers | FAXINFO

Last week, in Blaison-Saint-Sulpice, near Angers (Maine-et-Loire), a magical event enchanted young and old alike: the arrival of Santa Claus… by paraglider! Organized by the Envol d'Anjou club, this original initiative brought together at least 150 people who came to admire this magical spectacle.

Transformed for the occasion, a seat usually intended for people with disabilities was transformed into a luminous sleigh. Installed on board, Santa Claus, accompanied by one of his faithful reindeer, flew over the region under the amazed gaze of the children. A bell rang in the air, adding an even more festive touch to this unique crossing. Despite capricious weather, with a light rain at the end of the flight, the landing took place without a hitch in front of a captivated audience. "That didn't stop Santa Claus from making an impeccable flight, although a little wet, and from landing in front of the astonished children," confided Dominique Moreau, a member of the club, to our colleagues at Courrier de l'Ouest. A video of the feat, posted online by Envol d'Anjou, bears witness to this aerial prowess and the magic of this timeless moment. In Blaison-Saint-Sulpice, Santa Claus has once again proven that he knows how to reinvent himself to surprise his audience. Does he plan to repeat the feat in Saint-Martin? _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/insolite-le-pere-noel-et-son-renne-volent-en-parapente-pres-dangers/