VOICE IN THE STREET: Should inmates be made to pay for their stay in prison? | FAXINFO

Faced with the problem of prison overcrowding in France and the massive expenditure it generates, Gérald Darmanin, Minister of Justice, proposes making prisoners contribute to the costs of incarceration. This bill has divided the government and the French people.

Franklin (trader): Even though wages are low, I think it's a good idea to seek redress from those who have harmed others and their families. For insolvent prisoners, for example, this would allow them to recover the money they owe the victims. They can also pay their fines to the Treasury, if there is one. This is a perfectly feasible alternative, in my opinion.

Jamsly (paysagist): The idea is surely well-intentioned, wanting to settle damages for the victims, but I fear the excesses and excesses of compulsory prison labor. Prisoners could very well be asked to work unpaid overtime; their rights will be less respected, that's for sure. And being paid around €5 an hour is exploitation. I'm against it.

Robert (store manager): If prisoners work like those outside prison, then it's supposed to be regulated in the same legal way. No one would agree to be paid less than €11 an hour in France, and prisoners aren't given a choice? It's not fair. Justice isn't supposed to be as bad as the inmates.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-devrait-on-faire-payer-aux-detenus-leur-sejour-en-prison/