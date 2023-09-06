WEATHER: A potential cyclone approaching | FAXINFO

The National Hurricane Center (NHC), the American weather forecasting centre, published its first warning concerning tropical depression N°5 on Tuesday September 2023, 11 at 13 a.m.

Forecasts indicate that the tropical depression N°13 with currently sustained winds close to 55km/h will intensify until becoming a major hurricane during the next days and by the end of this week. According to the NHC, forecasts announce a category 4 hurricane, which would be named Lee and would pass several hundred kilometers northeast of the Lesser Antilles this weekend. However, it is still too early to accurately determine the trajectory and intensity of the impact. In this peak of the hurricane season, preparation (security of accommodation, emergency kit) and vigilance are essential. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/meteo-un-potentiel-cyclone-en-approche/