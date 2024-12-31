WEATHER: The last days of 2024 marked by coolness | FAXINFO

After a stifling hurricane season, the first forecasts for 2025 announce a radical change in the Antilles arc. Since December 28, a cold front from the north has settled in, causing a significant drop in temperatures, without major precipitation.

During the day, they range from 25 to 28°C near the coast, while in the highlands, they vary between 22 and 25°C. At night, they will drop to 18-22°C on the coast and to 16-20°C in the mountains. This phenomenon will allow 2025 to start with cool mornings and a call for sweaters for those who are most sensitive to the cold. Although these temperatures remain mild, they are unusual for the region at this time. Meanwhile, in the United States, polar air is making itself felt. A vast cold current is sweeping the country, from the East Coast to Montana, with snow forecast as far as Florida. A rare scenario reminiscent of the snowy episode of January 2018. Overseas, there is no risk of snow, but a coolness that will contrast with the heat of 2024, to end the year on a milder note after a September-October-November quarter that will be the warmest after that of 2023. _VX

