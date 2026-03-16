2025 Income Tax Returns Due June 1, 2026 | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg – The Inspectorate of Taxes announces that the deadline to submit the 2025 Income Tax Return Forms A & B is June 1, 2026. Invitations to file the 2025 Income Tax Return are being sent by regular mail. Taxpayers who do not receive an invitation to file are obliged to request such.

The 2025 Income Tax Return Forms have been available as of January 1, 2026, and can be downloaded from the Tax Administration’s website www.tax.sx under the ‘Documents’ tab or through the Government’s online services portal at http://onlineservices.sintmaartengov.org. Taxpayers who have not yet registered for an e-login must do so via the portal to access online services.

Taxpayers requiring an extension to file their tax return must submit a request on or before June 1, 2026, providing a valid reason. Spouses are reminded to submit a single joint tax return form.

Completed tax return forms must be submitted at the Front Office of the Tax Administration, located at the Vineyard Building, as email submissions are not legally permitted. Those without internet access may obtain a copy of the form from the Tax Administration. To ensure proof of submission, taxpayers should bring a copy of the completed form to be stamped upon delivery.

For more information or assistance, please contact the Tax Administration by telephone at 542-2143, 542-3782, 542-3839, or 542-3840, via WhatsApp at 556-3699, or by email at taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/2025-Income-Tax-Returns-Due-June-1-2026.aspx