2025 Motor Vehicle Stickers Now Available | Government of Sint Maarten

Philipsburg – The Tax Administration of Sint Maarten is pleased to announce that the distribution of the 2025 Motor Vehicle Stickers will officially begin on January 24, 2025. To ensure an organized and efficient process, residents will receive their stickers according to their designated vehicle category.

The distribution will occur in three stages. The first phase will begin on January 24, 2025, with the allocation of stickers to vehicles classified under the (M) category, lasting for one week. The second phase will begin lasting one week on February 3, for individuals with (P) category plates and all other vehicle classifications will begin on February 10.

To obtain a sticker, residents must provide proof of payment, valid insurance and an inspection card. Payments can be completed through three convenient methods: online payment through credit or debit cards (excluding Maestro), bank transfers, or in person payments with cash, maestro, or credit/debit cards.

Online payments through credit or debit cards can be made via services.sintmaartengov.org. It is important to have your valid insurance, inspection, and, if applicable, a bill of sale ready for upload during the online payment process.

Bank transfers can be made using the following details:

Windward Island Bank (WIB):

USD Account: 324800-05

Naf. Account: 324800-03

RBC Royal Bank:

USD Account: 8200000403930461

Naf. Account: 8200000005425048

For those opting to pay via Online Banking, it is essential to include your name and vehicle plate number in the payment description. Once the transfer is completed, receipts and stickers can be collected at the Receivers Office within three to five working days, provided that your valid inspection and insurance documents are presented.

Cash and Maestro payments can be made at the Receivers Office on Pond Island, and Public Service Center (PSC) in Simpson Bay daily from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Please note that only three transactions are allowed per person. To assist businesses and families with more than three vehicles, we encourage you to submit proof of payment, valid insurance and an inspection card in a sealed envelope at the Receivers Office, including your name and contact number. This will allow us to schedule a pickup on a designated date and time for a more streamlined process. The deadline to take advantage of this service is February 17, 2025.

To enhance service accessibility, seniors aged 62 and older will be assisted at Window 6. Additionally, taxpayers are encouraged to park in the APS parking lot adjacent to the Government Building for convenience when visiting the Receivers Office.

All residents should note that the final deadline to complete payments for the 2025 Motor Vehicle Stickers will be February 28, 2025.

For further details, individuals can contact the Receivers Office at 542-2143, 542-5300, 542-5304, or 542-3839, or reach out via email at Taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org.

​​*Price of the QR Code Sticker.

*Price of Number Plates if applicable.

Please note that the price to reprint a QR Code Sticker is Nafls. 15.00​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/2025-Motor-Vehicle-Stickers-Now-Available.aspx