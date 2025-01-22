2025 WISHES: A message of hope from the CTJ | FAXINFO

Klohé Francillette, president of the Territorial Youth Council (CTJ), sent her wishes for 2025 to the young people of Saint-Martin, highlighting success, health and happiness for this new year.

"Dear young people of the territory,

On behalf of all the members of the Territorial Youth Council, I wish you an excellent year, full of success, health and happiness. A big thank you to the community for its support throughout the past year. May this new year be synonymous with successful projects and fruitful collaborations!

The year 2024 was marked by several highlights, including our participation in the ANACEJ congress last October. This event was a privileged opportunity to exchange, enrich our knowledge and build links with other youth councils, notably those of Martinique, Guyana, Mayotte and Reunion.

In the same week, the CTJ went to Bry-sur-Marne to meet the Youth Council of this town, twinned with Saint-Martin. This meeting allowed to strengthen the links between the two councils and to consider joint projects for the near future. This congress and this meeting were not only a source of inspiration, but also a starting point for future collaborative projects.

For 2025, our vision is taking shape with an ambitious project around the Treaty of Concordia, in collaboration with our counterparts from the Sint-Maarten Youth Parliament (YMP). This project aims to strengthen the links between young political actors and to promote values ​​of dialogue and cooperation. Other exciting projects will also be presented during the first quarter of 2025, thus enriching our commitment and actions for a dynamic and promising year.

As the baccalaureate exams approach, stay focused and confident in your abilities, because every effort you make brings you closer to success.

Be careful on the roads, protect yourself and others, and remember that true strength lies in peace and respect, far from any form of violence.”

