2026 CONFIRMATION LETTER FOR PASSENGER TRANSPORT PERMIT HOLDERS | Government of Sint Maarten

The Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA) announce the launch of the 2026 Passenger Transport Confirmation Letter Process.

In a strategic shift from previous years, the 2026 process introduces two distinct application forms: one designated for individual bus and taxi permit holders, and a separate application for legal entities holding permits for bus companies, touring cars, unregulated transport, and car rental services.

This revised structure is designed to centralize data collection and documentation uploads, thereby improving processing efficiency and reducing administrative bottlenecks in the issuance of confirmation letters.

A key change introduced this year is the mandatory submission of the CRIB number for both individuals and companies.

Submission of the 2026 road tax payment receipt is also required to obtain the confirmation letter prior to issuance. In addition, IETA has adjusted how the Transport Control Unit engages with legal entities to improve regulatory oversight and operational efficiency.

Legal entities holding passenger transport permits are required to submit documentation for all vehicles registered under their permits through a single consolidated application. This requirement applies to all bus companies, touring cars (T plates), unregulated transport (G plates), and car rental operations.

Companies must ensure that all operating arrangements, including driver employment relationships and vehicle assignments, comply with the requirements of the Landsverordening personenvervoer.

The consolidated application process enables IETA to maintain comprehensive oversight of company fleet operations while reducing administrative fragmentation. Permit holders or their authorized representatives must submit complete documentation covering all vehicles operating under their permit authority.

Under the 2026 process, individual bus and taxi permit holders must submit their personal and contact information, CRIB number, and permit details, along with copies of their

2026 road tax receipt, valid transport permit, Sint Maarten driver’s license, and national ID.

Where an assistant driver is engaged, the assistant’s personal and permit details must be provided together with a signed declaration letter from the permit holder confirming the working relationship for 2026. Applicants are also required to upload vehicle photographs and select an appointment for inspection.

Legal entity permit holders are required to submit permit details, Chamber of Commerce registration, and tax administration data, as well as comprehensive fleet information through a consolidated spreadsheet.

Supporting documentation must include copies of all 2026 road tax receipts, motor vehicle inspection cards, and valid insurance policies. Passenger transport companies are reminded that separate applications must not be submitted for individual vehicle plates under the same category attached to the same permit. All vehicles within the same plate category must be consolidated into one application per company.

All passenger transport vehicles are required to be equipped with a functional fire extinguisher and a first-aid kit suitable for minor injuries. Vehicles suspected of having significant defects, including but not limited to broken brake lights, damaged windshields, or faulty horns, may be referred to the Motor Vehicle Inspection Center for reinspection, even if a valid inspection card is presented.

The confirmation letter serves as formal validation of permit, vehicle, and road tax compliance for passenger transport operations for the year 2026.

Permit holders who fail to complete the confirmation process by the submission deadline of Friday, February 27, 2026, may experience operational delays or be classified as inactive in the transport registry.

Following this deadline, the Transport Control Unit cannot guarantee availability to accommodate operators seeking to complete the process for the purpose of plate collection.

Permit holders are therefore strongly advised to complete the confirmation process well in advance of the deadline to mitigate service disruptions and avoid last-minute processing constraints.

• Individual Bus & Taxi: Individual Bus and Taxi Application

• Passenger Transport Companies: Passenger Transport Company Application

For assistance or questions, transport operators can contact the Transport Control Unit via:

Email: teatt.trans@sintmaartengov.org

WhatsApp Only: +1 (721) 559-7685​​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/2026-CONFIRMATION-LETTER-FOR-PASSENGER-TRANSPORT-PERMIT-HOLDERS.aspx