21st edition of “Fish Day”: it’s Sunday in Galisbay! | FAXINFO

This Sunday, June 4, 2023 will take place the 21nd edition of “Fish Day”, the now famous Saint-Martin fish festival. The Community awaits many of you in the Galisbay car park in Marigot, to spend a day of relaxation and fun on the theme of fish.

With undeniable success, the "Fish Day" is an event eagerly awaited by the public. It has become over the years an unmissable event. People come from afar to salute the work of the fishermen, eat seafood and enjoy the unparalleled atmosphere of the event, with its culinary stands, traditional workshops and musical podium.

The official program takes place in the morning, it is then possible to eat on site throughout the day, with around thirty food stalls based on seafood products. You can also discover the craft workshops on the theme of the Peach.

Music fans will not be left out, a music scene animated by local artists will ensure the atmosphere on Fish Day, from 16 p.m. to 23 p.m., with this year the singer Oswald as headliner.

Come with family or friends to eat and have fun in peace, this Sunday, June 4th. Atmosphere guaranteed!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/21eme-edition-du-fish-day-cest-dimanche-a-galisbay/