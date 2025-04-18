AFTER-SCHOOL ACTIVITIES: A rich and festive program for children during the Easter holidays | FAXINFO

La The after school Extra-curricular activities department (CTOS) is setting up, from April 22 to 30, a collective reception of minors without accommodation for children aged 3 to 12.

These leisure centers will welcome young vacationers from Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 16 p.m., for a week full of cultural, sporting, and festive activities. Children aged 3 to 5 will attend the Evelina Halley, Emile Choisy, Jean Anselme, and Ghislaine Rogers nursery schools, while those aged 6 to 12 will attend the Elie Gibs, Emile Choisy, and Clair Saint-Maximin elementary schools.

Beyond the traditional activities, this year children will have the chance to meet two figures of track cycling : Melvin Landerneau, vice-world champion and European champion, as well as Jayson Rousseau, double French vice-champion, from the territory. A meeting organized with the help of Team JCO.

Among the highlights: a great egg hunt Easter will take place on Wednesday, April 23 at 9 a.m. in Bellevue, where young and old will set out in search of the golden rabbit and the golden egg. On Friday, April 25, the Galisbay parking lot will host the second edition of the kite festival from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with clothing workshops and a group flight. The program will close on Wednesday, April 30 with a beach day placed under the sign of relaxation, water games and laughter.

Registration, open at the CTOS annex in Marigot, is open until Thursday, April 24. The cost per week varies between €60 and €65 depending on income, including meals and outings. A highly anticipated event for both children and their parents, ensuring these Easter holidays are unforgettable. _Vx

Info: 0590 27 94 84

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/periscolaire-un-programme-riche-et-festif-pour-les-enfants-durant-les-vacances-de-paques/