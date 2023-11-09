AIR: American Airlines increases its flights to Sint Maarten | FAXINFO

American Airlines has decided to add a third daily flight between Miami and Sint Maarten from December 20, 2023 to June 4, 2024. Good news for the destination and the island's economy.

Furthermore, from the airport of Charlotte and Philadelphia, a daily flight will operate to Sint Maarten, with an additional Saturday flight in November and December and again in February and March scheduled.

For the summer period, American Airlines will offer two daily flights from June 5, 2024, departing from Miami. This will operate alongside a daily flight from Charlotte with an additional Saturday flight and a Saturday-only flight from Philadelphia.

“We have assured the airline that this is just the start of a new and improved relationship in which we will ensure that we strengthen communication and continue at least once a year these courtesy calls and hold the airlines aware of new developments, opportunities and overall benefits for increased services to our destination,” said Sint Maarten Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications, Arthur Lambriex. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/aerien-american-airlines-augmente-ses-vols-vers-sint-maarten/