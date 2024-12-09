AIR ANTILLES: Promising new developments for regional transport | FAXINFO

Yesterday, Air Antilles, represented by its CEO Jérôme Arnaud and its general manager Samuel Braconnier, announced ambitious measures to strengthen its commitment to the Antilles, in the presence of Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivité, and Pascal Marcoux, director of Grand-Case airport.

The Saint-Martin/Pointe-à-Pitre line at 7:30 a.m. from Monday to Friday, available from January 6, 2025, is one of the major new features, allowing Saint-Martin residents to spend a real day in Guadeloupe. This initiative responds to strong local demand and is part of a strategy aimed at improving the quality and punctuality of services, points criticized before the resumption. With a renewed fleet, including the arrival of an ATR 72-600 on December 20 and a second 6-seater Twin Otter DHC400-19, Air Antilles is increasing its capacity and now offers daily: up to 4 rotations between Saint-Martin/Pointe-à-Pitre/Fort-de-France, and 5 rotations between PTP and Saint-Barthélemy.

Attractiveness and punctuality

To encourage travel, the company is innovating again with the creation of an offer adapted to families in the face of the high cost of living: all children benefit from a 50% reduction on the price of the ticket excluding taxes during the Christmas period. Louis Mussington advocates reliable and prosperous air transport for all: “By injecting an additional €4 million (for a total of €17 million, editor’s note), we have made the right decision”. In addition, four young locals have been hired at Grand-Case airport. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/air-antilles-des-nouveautes-prometteuses-pour-le-transport-regional/