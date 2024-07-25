Air pollution: orange level in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The regional air quality observatory Gwad'Air forecasts today that the alert threshold of 50 micrograms per cubic meter over 24 hours relating to fine PM10 particles (particles with a diameter less than 10 micrometers) will be exceeded (µm) which can penetrate the bronchi).

This pollution, already active yesterday, is mainly linked to the passage of sand mists over the Guadeloupean archipelago, the concentration of fine particles depending mainly on weather conditions, but also on human activity (combustion of fossil fuels, means of transport , industrial activities, etc.).

Faced with this forecast, the information and recommendation procedure was triggered for vulnerable people (pregnant women, young children, people over 65 or suffering from cardiovascular pathologies, people with heart or respiratory failure, as well as people with asthma). and populations sensitive to pollution peaks:

– Contact a healthcare professional in the event of respiratory or cardiac discomfort

– Favor short outings while minimizing effort

– Limit travel on main roads during peak hours

– Reduce intense physical and sporting activities, both outdoors and indoors

– Consult your doctor in order to adapt your medical treatment if necessary

Additional health recommendations are available on the Guadeloupe Regional Health Agency (ARS) website: www.guadeloupe.ars.sante.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/pollution-de-lair-niveau-orange-a-saint-martin-2/