AIR: Winair and Air Caraibes renew their interline agreement, thus expanding connectivity in the Caribbean | FAXINFO

In a press release, Winair and Air Caraibes announce the renewal of their inter-airline agreement with convenient connections throughout the Caribbean region.

The interline contract between Winair and Air Caraibes offers passengers several advantages:

• A simplified journey: Passengers can book a single ticket for their entire trip, even if it includes flights on both airlines.

• Smooth connections: Baggage can be checked through to the final destination, without re-screening during transit, and boarding passes are issued for the entire journey at check-in.

• More travel options: Passengers have access to a wider network of destinations served by both companies.

Air Caraibes connects Europe via Orly airport via Fort-de-France, and Sint Maarten to all destinations in Winair's vast Caribbean network. This opens up a variety of possibilities for exciting connections, for example:

• Passengers flying from Paris (ORY) with Air Caraibes can connect seamlessly with Winair in Sint Marteen (SXM) to idyllic island destinations like Antigua (ANU), St. Barthélemy (SBH), or Dominica (DOM) , Saba (SAB), Saint-Eustache (EUX), Tortola or Saint-Kitts. Passengers traveling to Fort-de-France (FDF) can connect with Winair to Dominica._AF

