All political parties must submit 2024 annual report before April 1 | Government of Sint Maarten

The Electoral Council would like to remind all registered political parties, including those who did not participate in the 2024 parliamentary elections, that the annual report for 2024 must be submitted to the Electoral Council before April 1st, 2025, as stipulated in Article 27 of the National Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties.

The annual report should include:

a. The composition of the board during 2024.

b. The amount of contributing members at the beginning and at the end of 2024.

c. The amount of contribution received from members during 2024.

d. An overview of activities carried out in 2024.

The 2024 annual report must be accompanied by a financial report as laid down in article 28 of the aforementioned National Ordinance which states that the financial report should at least include:

a. The financial position at the start and the end of 2024.

b. A specified statement of income and expenditure, as well as an auditor’s report by a chartered accountant (Dutch: registered accountant/RA) regarding the accuracy of the financial report.

c. Donations of ANG 5,000 or more from a source other than a natural person.

d. The total amount of donations, other than contributions from party members.

The 2024 annual report can be submitted to the Electoral Council at the office address of the Electoral Council mentioned below during office hours between 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM and between 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM. The Electoral Council is hereby announcing that parties may also submit their annual report via email. Submissions can be sent to info@ecsxm.org.

The Electoral Council would like to remind all political parties that have not submitted their outstanding annual reports prior to 2024, that this must also be done.

The Electoral Council would like to remind all parties concerned that failure to comply with the National Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties may result in a penalty being imposed.

For further information, the Electoral Council can be contacted via: Phone: 543 9888 or 522 5154 Email: info@ecsxm.org Visit the official website of the Electoral Council: Website: www.ecsxm.org Or visit the Electoral Council Office Location: Joeliva Building, Charles Voges Street #7 Philipsburg, Sint Maarten​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/All-political-parties-must-submit-2024-annual-report-before-April-1.aspx