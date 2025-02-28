ART: Antoine Chapon retrospective in Grand-Case | FAXINFO

The concept store I love SXM on Grand-Case Boulevard, created and run by Patricia Shiland, a New Yorker who has lived in Saint-Martin for several years, is hosting an exhibition dedicated to Antoine Chapon until March 7.

On the evening of the opening, art lovers and curious onlookers came one after the other to meet the artist and discuss his career and inspirations. Antoine Chapon is one of the leading artists of Saint-Martin. After making his first transatlantic crossing in 1980, he set foot on the island for the first time in 1984 and began a flourishing career. Specializing in watercolor, he likes to represent the marine world in all its shades of blue. In 2010, he broadened his range of techniques by creating works in oil and began sculpture three years later.

A complete artist, his creative journey is represented in the form of around fifteen paintings exhibited in the boutique's art gallery. I love SXM. Shopping enthusiasts can even complete their visit by discovering the colorful and refined world of clothes offered for sale by Patricia, who never misses the opportunity to highlight local talent. _LA

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/art-retrospective-antoine-chapon-a-grand-case/