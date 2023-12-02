ASSOCIATION – EDUCATION: Free distribution of books on underwater life at the Amuseum Naturalis this Saturday | FAXINFO

Young and old are invited to the launch of a new book, The Underwater Life of Saint-Martin, this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Amuseum Naturalis in Quartier d'Orléans. The Les Fruits de Mer association will distribute a free copy of the book in English or French.

“The Underwater Life of St. Maarten” is a book that explores the marine habitats surrounding the island, from mangroves and seagrass beds to coral reefs and the open ocean. Readers will discover how special and unique each habitat is. some of the unique animals that live in each of them. Delighted to launch this new work, author Mark Yokoyama says: “It shows some of the amazing things we can see in our seas. We also wanted to explain how these plants and animals depend on each other in a way that everyone can understand.” With 140 color photos, the book is published in English, French and bilingual. Produced by Les Fruits de Mer with the financial support of the French Office for Biodiversity via micro-grants in the Overseas Territories, the work will be distributed in local schools as part of the book program of the association. The French translation was carried out by Amandine Vaslet. Free, the launch and distribution event for “The underwater life of Saint-Martin” will take place this Saturday, December 2 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Amuseum Naturalis in Quartier d'Orléans. As a reminder, the free nature and heritage museum is open every day from sunrise to sunset. This new book is already available for free download on the association's website (see information). Good to know, a simple donation of €1 allows the association to offer a book to a student in Saint-Martin. For the most generous, larger donations are tax deductible and will help sponsor books for a class or even an entire school. _VX

Information and donations: http://lesfruitsdemer.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-education-distribution-gratuite-de-livre-sur-la-vie-sous-marine-a-lamuseum-naturalis-ce-samedi/