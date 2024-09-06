ASSOCIATION: Large local education project on both sides of the island | FAXINFO

Entirely voluntary, the association Les Fruits de Mer is launching a major educational project in Saint-Martin and Sint Maarten, a project financed by the Air France Foundation to the tune of €40.900.

The project, called Discovery Island, aims to promote education about local nature, heritage and culture to thousands of students in St. Martin and Sint Maarten. On the French side, this new project will build on the association’s existing school books program to donate books to other associations and organizations that work with children. On the Dutch side, the project will fund books for all primary school students and some secondary school students. More than 8.000 books focused on the island of St. Martin will be distributed as part of this project. The project also extends to the creation of educational banners and a new activity book to reinforce learning during visits. Jenn Yerkes, president of the association, emphasizes the importance of this cross-border project for a unified education on the island. Co-founder Mark Yokoyama adds that the goal is to educate the younger generation about the love and knowledge of their island, by integrating these essential elements into their education. This project marks an important step in spreading the cultural and natural riches of Saint-Martin. _Vx

Info: https://www.lesfruitsdemer.com/fr/

New marine life exhibition

The beautiful new exhibition on the amazing marine life of Saint-Martin and the different habitats that can be found in the sea that surrounds us, concocted by the association Les Fruits de Mer, is free and accessible to all in the gardens of the Amuseum Naturalis located at The Old House in Quartier d'Orléans.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-vaste-projet-deducation-locale-des-deux-cotes-de-lile/