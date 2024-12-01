ASSOCIATION: Preparation of the big solidarity garage sale | FAXINFO

The Garage Solidaire et Associatif Eco Supreme association is organizing a large garage sale (Car Boot Sale) on Saturday, December 7, 2024 from 8 a.m. to 17 p.m. in the Galisbay parking lot.

This free event, dedicated to good deals and solidarity, will bring together more than 60 exhibitors and should attract around 400 visitors. Exhibitors will sell directly from the trunk of their car, for a friendly atmosphere hosted by the event's patron, singer Lydia Lawrence. Exhibitor registrations are done at the LEVI'S store, located at 1, rue de la Liberté in Marigot. To participate, a fee of €15 or $15 per exhibitor is required, with a copy of the vehicle's insurance policy and an ID to validate registration. A large raffle is also planned with more than 100 prizes to be won. Tickets, sold at €3 or $3, are also available at the LEVI'S store and on site on the day of the event. The association is always looking for sponsors to enrich this day and support its solidarity actions. The entire team works to serve the residents of Quartier d'Orléans, in particular by offering them affordable mechanical services and by promoting social ties. _VX

Info: +590 690 123 153

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-preparation-du-grand-vide-grenier-solidaire/