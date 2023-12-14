ASSOCIATION: Volunteers, our everyday heroes | FAXINFO

Last Friday, the big evening of the second Volunteer Gala organized by the Saint-Martin Community was held at the Secrets Resort & Spa of Anse Marcel to reward the brave volunteers who work daily for the sole benefit of the Saint-Martin populations.

In the presence of Louis Mussington, president of the COM, Fabien Sésé, secretary general of the prefecture, Dominique Démocrite Louisy, 3rd VP, Martine Beldor, president of the Associative Life commission, Mathieu Galvani, president of the departmental committee of youth and sports medalists Guadeloupe, local elected officials and COM staff, local players in the associative sector, employees and volunteers, enjoyed a magnificent evening in an idyllic setting during which they were honored for their commitment and tenacity. The figure to remember for the territory of Saint-Martin: 1.800 associations listed in the territory, i.e. one association which is created every week, with an annual budget of €3.9M in support of associative life (80% FSE). The Volunteer Gala was also an opportunity to present 8 training certificates and 7 diplomas to the trainees of the state diploma training for youth, popular education and sports “development of projects and territories” – Class of 2023 Interspersed with artistic scenes of song, poem and dance by the breathtaking company O and Co, the evening took place in a magical and unifying atmosphere, specific to the region's associative sector. Without further ado, here is the list of well-deserved awards for each category of the second edition of the Volunteer Gala. _VX

Recipients – 2023 Volunteer Gala

More than 30 years of volunteering:

Thierry SAINT-AURET: Caribbean Karate Oyama

Solange DESIR: The Red Cross

Roseann RUMNIT: Agriculture and crafts association

Daniel GRIFFITH: No association

Recognition – Favorites 2023:

Boris VILLEMIN: Tous à l’Ô association

Audrey CLAXTON: ACED COBRACED association

Juliette IRISH: Nature is the Key association

Lydia LAWRENCE: association A light for the islands

The 2023 associations:

ACS ZEPIN: Culture and sports

CLEAN SAINT-MARTIN: Environment

The 2023 plateau:

Patrick TRIVAL: Sports Future

Aline PETERSON: The Crown

Osé SAINT-LOUIS-GABRIEL: Tennis club

Marie-Pierre BAJAZET-JACOB: The Crown

Young volunteers 2023:

Klohé RULLE-FRANCILLETTE Daniella JEFFRY High School

Will Noé Zane WILLIAMS: Robert WEINUM High School

Kendhry DE LOS SANTOS: MDA College

Denisha FLEMING LASOSE: Roche Engraved College of Moho

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/association-les-benevoles-nos-heros-du-quotidien/