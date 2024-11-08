ASSOCIATIONS: Update on the Community’s actions | FAXINFO

Martine Beldor, territorial councilor in charge of community life, took stock of the actions carried out since 6 on Wednesday, November 2022, while officially launching the 2025 grant campaign for Saint-Martin associations.

The Collectivité supports around 200 associations each year with a budget of 3,5 million euros, backed by European funds (ESF, ERDF) and calls for projects from the city policy. The department of community life has introduced new mechanisms such as a revised framework for subsidies, which now includes rigorous control of the use of funds, managed by the department of public policy evaluation. In 2023, the creation of a PAVA (Point d'Appui à la Vie Associative) in Sandy Ground, in partnership with the Cogito association, has enriched the support offered to volunteers and will soon be deployed in Quartier d'Orléans. In order to help associations structure themselves and better manage their grant applications, participatory workshops are organized each year in the neighborhoods, accompanied by a digital management tool designed with Unite Caribbean. This program is based on three main axes: structural support, strengthening of associations, and recognition of voluntary commitment, in particular via the volunteer gala. In addition, a new directory of associations has been launched, listing 300 structures based in the territory which records 1700. It is available in paper format from the Associative Life and in the hall of the Collectivité, and can be consulted online. More details on www.faxinfo.fr _Vx



Info: 0590 87 50 04 or 0690 22 43 46

Toolbox for associations: https://www.outilscso.unite-caribbean.com

User manual :

2025 grant campaign: call for associations

The new campaign is open from November 6, 2024 until January 5, 2025. Associations are invited to find useful information and the registration form on the website of the Community: https://www.com-saint-martin.fr/-Demandes-de-Subventions-2025_Saint-Martin-Antilles_3166.html or via the attached QR code.

