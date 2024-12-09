BEACH TENNIS: A look back at the festive tournament at the Beach Garden | FAXINFO

On Saturday, November 30, the Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis Association hosted a memorable BT 250 tournament at the Beach Garden, marking a year of successful collaboration with the Caribbean Sport Center.

In a sporty and warm atmosphere, participants from all the associations of the Northern Islands competed on the sand. Thirteen members of the Kakao Beach Club took up the challenge, contributing to the energy and success of this sporting day. The day before the tournament, an aperitif and buffet brought together members and players, adding a festive note to this already special event. At the end of the next day's competition, in the women's category, Sabrina Goubard (FCBT) and Renata Haoues (TCISM KKO) won. Julie Labrit and Julie Hodge (KBT), 2nd, as well as Laurarose Kurschat and MarieAngela Dalla Longa (OBC) completed the podium. In the men's category, Jules Lamort (FCBT) and Eliam Giordano (KBT) triumphed, followed by Sylvain Nicolas and Sébastien Haoues (TCISM KKO), then Christophe Lerasle and Laurent Delaval (FCBT). Between spectacular exchanges, passionate encouragement and moments of sharing, this day offered a great overview of the energy and talent of beach tennis fans in Saint-Martin. Another joy: the two competitors Amélie Thiant and Jade Guindé were selected in the French Junior U18 team to participate in the World Team Championship which will take place in Sao Paulo, Brazil from December 10 to 15, 2024. Beach tennis made in SXM continues to shine here and elsewhere. Congratulations to all!_VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-tennis-retour-sur-le-tournoi-festif-au-beach-garden/