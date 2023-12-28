BEACH TENNIS: Beach Garden organized by the Caribbean Sport Center in Colombier: a real success! | FAXINFO

It was in the new facilities of the Carribean Sport Center in Colombier that the first Beach Tennis or Beach Garden tournament took place in the presence of Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis and the Ouanalao Beach Club of Saint-Barth (OBC).

This first sporting event at the Beach Garden took place on the four new courts located in Colombier, in place of the old equestrian center. Many mixed teams came to test these new infrastructures dedicated to the practice of Beach Tennis in the countryside, whether day or night, the club having brand new lighting!

This first experience was crowned with success among all the beachers present, in particular the players from Saint-Barth who would not have missed this first friendly and convivial tournament organized by the Carribean Sport Center for anything in the world. All the players enjoyed playing on very good quality sand.

A Mixed BT200 on January 6, 2024

In terms of results, the team of François Thiant (FCBT) and Fanny Marchesi (OBC) won in the final against the pair Laurent Delaval (OBC) and Ninon Michon (FCBT).

The small final was won by François Lamort and Delphine Lamort at the expense of Laurence Delaporte and Eliette Delorme.

Please note that the Caribbean Sport Center is open 7 days a week with the possibility of playing at night three times a week, on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings (information at 7 0690 31 31 or 22 0690 76 18).

Finally, please note that Friendly Carribean Beach Tennis is organizing its first approved BT1 Mixed tournament on Saturday January 200, 6 at the Caribbean Sport Center, its new training and competition venue.

For the January 6 tournament, registrations take place before January 3, 2024 on FCBTSXM@gmail.com.

The draw will take place on January 5, 2024 at 18 p.m. at the Caribbean Sport Center in Colombier. Please note, places are limited! _AF

