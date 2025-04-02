BEACH TENNIS / BT1000 – Saint-Martin Open: a tournament combining sport and culture | FAXINFO

The first BT1000 – Open de Saint-Martin tournament, held on March 29 and 30 at the Beach Garden in Colombier, brilliantly combined high-level competition and a showcase of local heritage. Attracting players from Guadeloupe, Martinique, and Saint-Barthélemy, this event, organized by the Friendly Caribbean Beach Tennis (FCBT) confirmed that this unifying sport is a fantastic lever for promoting tourism for the island.

Over the course of two days, competitors were able to (re)discover the conviviality of the Friendly Island, notably through culinary and festive experiences. The tournament was supported by dynamic local businesses such as Pixel, Rapido Print, Love and Guavaberry Colombier Tradition, as well as by the Collectivité de Saint-Martin represented by the President of the Sports Commission and the CEES, Marc-Gérald Ménard, the Tourist Office and the Guadeloupe Tennis League.

On the sporting front, the favorites were there. In the women's race, Julie Labrit and Julie Hodge took the title, beating Charlotte Martinez and Charlotte Claudel. On the men's side, Yohann Bervas and Arthur Bezombes won, while Jules Lamort and Mathys Dolmin took a fine second place.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/beach-tennis-bt1000-open-de-saint-martin-un-tournoi-entre-sport-et-culture/